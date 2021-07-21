Stranger accused of attempting to rape woman eating at downtown Nashville restaurant

WARNING: The details in this story are graphic.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested after investigators said he walked into a restaurant in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, and attempted to rape a customer who was eating with her friends.

Police responded around 8 p.m. on July 15 to a random attack at The Goat on Elm Street near Third Avenue South in the SoBro district.

A warrant states the victim was sitting at a table with three of her friends, when a man, later identified as Fredrick Talley, walked in off the street.

The 39-year-old suspect walked past their table and up to a bartender, where the two spoke briefly, according to investigators.

Fredrick Talley (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said surveillance video from the restaurant showed Talley approach the victim from behind, pull down his pants and expose himself.

The police report alleges Talley then “grabbed the victim by the back of her head and pulled her head in and towards his groin area.”

His genitals touched her face in the process and she told officers, she believed he was attempting to force them into her mouth, the arrest warrant states.

Police said the victim suffered a “large bruise” as a result of the attack.

Detectives said the victim was able to identify Talley as her attacker in a photo line-up.

Talley was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday on a charge of attempted rape with bodily injury. His bond was set at $100,000.