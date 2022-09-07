COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.

A student was discovered in a residence hall, and the faculty member was found near the Discovery parking garage on campus, according to President Michael Amiridis. Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC was discovered on Friday around 8:30 a.m.

The Richard County Coroner’s Office identified the student as 20-year-old Stephen Black, of Greenville. Black’s body was discovered Friday morning at 8;30 a.m.

Both deaths are being fully investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the University Of South Carolina Police Department.