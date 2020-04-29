Super Bowl champion, former Clemson star facing drug, other charges after SC arrest

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who won a Super Bowl two months ago and played collegiately at Clemson, was arrested in York County on Tuesday.

Breeland was booked into the York County Jail just before 1:30 p.m., on charges that include driving without a license, driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest. By Wednesday morning, Breeland had bonded out, according to online jail records.

Breeland tweeted about the situation early Wednesday morning, saying “I know the truth innocent until proven guilty.”

Breeland, who had an interception in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers, signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract earlier this month to remain in Kansas City, according to ESPN.

The Allendale, S.C., native played at Clemson before being drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

He signed a 3-year, $24 million deal with the Panthers in 2018, but the team voided his deal after Breeland cut his toe, suffered an infection and failed his physical, according to NFL.com.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: