18-wheeler drivers are feeling the affects of the national price of diesel being at the highest in history (Justin Moore).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A diesel fuel alert issued a week ago by a key fuel logistics company hasn’t changed — despite a small increase in inventories of diesel over the last week.

The alert from Mansfield Energy a week ago was for the Southeastern United States, including North and South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Maryland.

The fuel supply and logistics company noted “extremely high prices in the Northeast along with supply outages along the Southeast.”

On Friday, Mansfield noted there was a “small increase for inventories” but “not enough of a build to change the current diesel supply challenges.”

Last week, Mansfield said Tennessee was having “particularly acute challenges.”

The low supply left the Southeastern United States with just 25 days worth of diesel fuel, the company said. U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported Friday those numbers were actually down a bit from last week along the East Coast.

Low supplies make it difficult to find the fuel quickly, which means trucks have to visit several terminals and “strains local trucking capacity,” the company said.

The low supplies also mean an increase in prices for diesel. On Friday, diesel prices opened up 10 cents for the week, Mansfield said.

East Coast pricing for diesel was virtually unchanged from last week with prices in the southeast at $5.183 per gallon, according to the U.S. EIA. A year ago, diesel prices were just $3.63 per gallon.

Overall, Mansfield said the markets were “in limbo” over the last week.