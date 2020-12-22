Suspect arrested after random assault that left SC city employee in ‘serious’ condition

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was arrested Monday after a random assault left a City of Florence employee in “serious” condition, according to police.

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin held a news conference to ask anyone with information to come forward.

Around 10:09 a.m., Florence police responded to the area of 801 Clement St. and the Northwest Park Community Center to calls of an assault with a knife, according to police. Myers Ervin said the employee was working at the time of the incident.

The victim, who was only identified by Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler as a city recreation employee, was taken to the hospital.

Police took Jawan Kavorie Crittenden into custody in the 700 block of Habitat Lane around 5 p.m. Monday, police said. Crittenden was just arrested Saturday for alleged shoplifting and released Sunday on a $2,000 bond, according to booking records.

Myers Ervin said the city employee had only been working with the city for approximately one month. Counseling for impacted employees will be available as needed.

“When someone hurts in this city, our whole city should hurt,” Myers Ervin said.

Myers Ervin also added the city offices will be closed until Dec. 29 due to the incident. Offices were previously scheduled to be closed for the holiday.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.