OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect was arrested after allegedly stealing a deputy’s car during a chase on Interstate 85 in Oconee County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol to join a pursuit of the suspect Wednesday night.

During the chase, the suspect crashed into an 18-wheeler near mile marker 15.

Authorities attempted to apprehend the suspect but the suspect was able to get into one of the deputies’ cars and flee.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed the deputy’s vehicle near the Georgia border and fled on foot into the woods.

Officials were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s identity at this time.

Authorities said a deputy was injured during the pursuit along the interstate.

The deputy was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Their condition is unknown at this time.