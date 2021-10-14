Suspect identified in South Carolina convenience store armed robbery

A man accused of armed robbery at a Spartanburg Co. convenience store has been identified as Carl Peterson. (Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect has been identified in a Spartanburg County convenience store armed robbery that happened Monday night, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the Southern Pride convenience store on Nazareth Rd. in Wellford. We previously reported a cashier was thankful to be alive after the suspect reportedly shot at him multiple times.

The suspect for the attempted murder and armed robbery incident has been identified as 43-year-old Carl Darel Peterson.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said his last known address is 3905 Augusta Rd. in Greenville, South Carolina.

Deputies said he is currently homeless and very transient.

Peterson now has active arrest warrants for discharging a firearm into a dwelling, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, kidnapping, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

