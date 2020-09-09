Suspect in Myrtle Beach mall shooting, stabbing denied bond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in a shooting and stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall Tuesday was denied bond during a court hearing at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect was identified Wednesday as Dionte Roddey White, 34. He’s charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

During the bond hearing, White said he has a 14-year-old daughter and he is not going anywhere.

A mother of one of the boys said White shouldn’t get bond and that he has a child on the way with her daughter.

Police said White went into the mall, bought a knife, and waited for the two people in the mall who he attacked. White said the two people he attacked had attacked him at some point earlier. He claims he was pistol-whipped and beat up, leading to cuts on his face.

One of the victims is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement.

His initial court appearance is set for Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

