Suspect nicknamed ‘YOYO’ faces several charges in 4 month drug investigation, SC officials say

Photo of drugs, cash seized during home search on Duncan Avenue in Greenwood County- provided by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on several drug charges following a months-long joint investigation.

According to a news release, Fitzgerald Antonio McDuffie, also known as “YOYO,” was arrested on Thursday following a search warrant at a home on Duncan Avenue in the county.

McDuffie was charged with:

Trafficking Methamphetamines 2nd Offense X2

Trafficking Schedule II 2nd Offense X2

Resisting Arrest

Distribution of schedule II 2nd Offense X3

Distribution of Methamphetamines 2nd Offense

Distribution of Controlled Substance Within Proximity of Public Park X6

Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine 3rd Offense

Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance Within Proximity of a Playground

Trafficking Oxycodone 2nd Offense

Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance Within the Proximity of a Playground

McDuffie’s arrest stemmed from a four-month-long investigation by the Greenwood County Narcotics Unit and the Greenwood City Crime Suppression Unit.

Approximately 1,300 pressed fentanyl pills and around 13 ounces of methamphetamine were seized during the investigation.

“This investigation could not have occurred without the working relationship between the Greenwood City Police Department and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Dennis Kelly said. “Without a doubt, the persistence and hard work by everyone involved in this investigation will make a difference in our community.”