Suspect shot, killed by deputies serving warrant in Greenville Co., sheriff says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted suspect was shot and killed by deputies serving a warrant Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis, a warrant task force consisting of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals responded to a home at 85 Montague Road around 5 p.m.

Sheriff Lewis said the suspect was found hiding in the home and pulled out a gun during a struggle with deputies. The suspect was shot and killed.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 40-year-old Earl Fitzgerald Hunter of Laurens.

Sheriff Lewis said the suspect was facing “very serious charges.”

Hunter was wanted in connection to a Roebuck shooting in 2020. Greenville County deputies were serving a warrant on behalf of Spartanburg, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Earl Fitzgerald Hunter (Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The shooting is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.