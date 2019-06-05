Suspect threw knife into man's chest during Myrtle Beach fight, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Aqui Lorenza Jackson in a photo from Myrtle Beach police.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he threw a knife into another man's chest during a fight.

Police said they were called to the area of 7th Avenue North and York Street in Myrtle Beach at 2:38 a.m. on Sunday.

Whey they arrived, they found a man covered in blood, bleeding heavily and lying on the sidewalk.

Police found a knife on the ground near the victim, according to the report. While applying pressure to the victim's wound, police said the victim described the suspect to them.

After further investigation, police say the victim got into an argument that turned physical with Aqui Lorenza Jackson, 25.

Police say Jackson pulled out a knife, threw it at the victim and hit him in the chest, causing a severe puncture wound.

Jackson has been charged with assault, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

