Suspect with loaded AR-15, drugs leads SC deputies on chase, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies in Florence County have apprehended a suspect accused of leading authorities on a 22 minute-long chase.
Deputies were patrolling the W. Lucas Street area when they noticed a suspicious vehicle which had license plates that did not match the vehicle, Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said in an update online Sunday.
When a deputy tried to make a traffic stop, the suspect failed to stop and led deputies on a 22 minute chase into Darlington County and then back into Florence County, officials said.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect tried to hit two deputies head-on in the Southborough /Pineneedles area. Deputies were eventually able to execute a PIT maneuver at the intersection of Parker Drive and S. Cashua Drive, where the suspect was apprehended, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies say the suspect had a loaded AR-15 and is a prohibited felon. He also had a large number of drugs, officials said.
