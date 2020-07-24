Suspects point rifle at child’s head in brazen robbery in Tennessee

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Suspects in an armed robbery put a semi-automatic rifle to the head of a baby to coerce the child’s father to hand over cash.

Police say the crime happened Sunday night around 10:40 p.m. in a room at a Baymont Inn and Suites in Gallatin, Tennessee. The victim was 18-years-old and was holding his 1-year-old daughter at the time.

“They came in with guns, they pointed it at my baby and said they would shoot her if I didn’t give them the money, so I gave them the money.”

Police say the young man recently came into a sizable amount of cash and he was seen displaying the cash around town prior to the robbery.

Police supplied multiple surveillance videos to sister station WKRN. The first video at a nearby Taco Bell showed the suspects driving two cars. One is a silver Ford Fusion and the other is a red Chevrolet Impala. Police said the suspects drove the red Impala to the nearby motel.

Surveillance video from the motel showed the suspects running up the stairs, armed with handguns and an AR-15. They went directly to a specific room and banged on the door.

The victim thought it was someone he knew banging at the door, so he opened it. That’s when the victim said the men barged in.

“They didn’t say nothing when I opened the door. They walked in and put the gun to my head. They asked me, ‘where is the money?’ And I did not want to tell them. I didn’t want to give up the money. So they pointed it at the baby and said they would kill my baby if I didn’t give it to them the money, so I gave it to them,” said the victim.

When asked what was going through his thoughts at that moment, he added: “Man, what do I have to do to make sure this don’t happen? I have to protect her with my life. I have to make sure she is OK. Right now, I can’t worry about mine. I have to worry about her.”

Just before the men made their getaway, the victim’s fiancé returns to the room. One of the suspects grabbed her by the arm and jerked her into the room.

Then, the two men were seen sprinting down the walkway. As they fled down the stairs, you could plainly see an AR-15 in one of the man’s hands on surveillance video. The men got into the red Impala and sped away.

Marcus Labron Goldthreate (Source: Gallatin Police Dept.)

Video showed the two suspects driving back to the Taco Bell where they split up and drove the two cars away. The victim said that he didn’t know who the men were and admitted that someone may have seen him flashing his cash.

Gallatin Police Detective Charles Cook said anyone who would point a gun at a child’s head is dangerous.

“That is someone with zero regard for human life,” Cook said. “They have no remorse. They have no regard for human life.”

The detective said he believed the crime was orchestrated and the victim was set up. The investigation into the crime continues and thankfully nobody was hurt.

Gallatin Police has identified one of the suspects as 36-year-old Marcus Labron Goldthreate. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you know of his whereabouts or any other information that may aid investigators, call the Gallatin Police Department immediately at (615) 451-9127.

More headlines from CBS17.com: