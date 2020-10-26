Suspicious package that caused road closure contained beeping smoke, carbon monoxide detectors, SC police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspicious package that caused a road closure in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday ended up being a box containing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, police said.

Charleston police were called to the suspicious package Monday afternoon. America Street was closed between Blake and Columbus streets.

After investigating the threat, authorities determined it was a false alarm. Police said the package turned out to be several smoke detectors and a carbon monoxide detector, which was beeping, inside of a bag.

Crews have cleared the scene.

Meanwhile, the department also investigated a device that was located on Meeting Street.

Officials with the department said the two were unrelated. They said construction crews found what appeared to be an ordnance, or piece of an ordnance, which the Air Force EOD team took possession of.

Crews have cleared that scene, as well.