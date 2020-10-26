Suspicious package that caused road closure contained beeping smoke, carbon monoxide detectors, SC police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspicious package that caused a road closure in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday ended up being a box containing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, police said.
Charleston police were called to the suspicious package Monday afternoon. America Street was closed between Blake and Columbus streets.
After investigating the threat, authorities determined it was a false alarm. Police said the package turned out to be several smoke detectors and a carbon monoxide detector, which was beeping, inside of a bag.
Crews have cleared the scene.
Meanwhile, the department also investigated a device that was located on Meeting Street.
Officials with the department said the two were unrelated. They said construction crews found what appeared to be an ordnance, or piece of an ordnance, which the Air Force EOD team took possession of.
Crews have cleared that scene, as well.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Celebrate National Pumpkin Day with Jim Bille, Raleigh superstar pumpkin carver from Halloween Wars
- Man charged with murder in party bus shooting that killed 2 Durham men
- New scam uses fake US Postal Service money orders, gets victims to buy gift cards as ‘mystery shopper’
- 7-month-old among unaccompanied children captured near U.S.-Mexico border
- US health official says pandemic clearly can be controlled