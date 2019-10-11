SUV plows through salon; woman faces DWI charges

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WVLA) – The above picture shows what a Prairieville salon looks like after a SUV drove through it. The driver is under investigation for DWI.

“We heard a big bang and I thought it was an explosion,” said salon owner Charlie Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux owns Graffiti Hair Studio. She said Thursday morning, someone drove through the building minutes after opening for the day.

Thibodeaux said, “Once she hit the wall the car stopped, but I could still hear the tires moving.”

Thibodeaux said employees were there and a few customers were inside the building, but no one was hurt.













The pictures above show you the damage. You can see where the SUV came in the building. Pieces of the wall are thrown over the floor, pieces of the ceiling just hanging and you can still see tire marks.

The salon was remodeled after 12 years. The new look was unveiled just eight days ago.

Thibodeaux said, “We were fortunate enough to make this space so beautiful. We will do it again. It’s just a matter of time.”

Thibodeaux said they have a second location in Baton Rouge where customers can go. Other salon owners have offered supplies and chairs for her team to work while they get the shop fixed.

