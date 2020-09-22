Sword, BB gun found in ‘suspicious vehicle’ parked at Tennessee elementary school

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested after a sword and a BB gun pistol were found Monday inside of a “suspicious vehicle” parked on the campus of an elementary school in Tennessee, authorities said.
Hunter Gigandet, 25, was booked into the Marshall County jail on a charge of carrying weapons on school property.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer at Marshall Elementary School in Lewisburg, Tennessee, received a call of a “suspicious vehicle” on school property around 1:30 p.m. Monday. When Gigandet’s vehicle was searched, investigators said they found the sword and a BB gun pistol.
Upon further investigation, the school resource officer determined Gigandet “had no reason to be on school property.”
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Cal Cunningham speaks about how growing up in Lexington shaped his values
- Senator Thom Tillis speaks about how his personal life shapes his political goals
- Watch Live: Live Tillis-Cunningham debate reaction from undecided voters
- Owner, workers devastated in Dunn after massive fire at NC’s largest cricket farm
- 3-car crash with injuries briefly closes NC 98 near Wake Forest
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now