Tampa Bay Rays prospect’s family killed in Virginia triple murder

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WNCN) — A Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer Blake Bivens wife and child are among three killed in Virginia according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Authorities arrested Mathew Bernard, 19, Tuesday at a Virginia church. Bernard was naked when authorities apprehended him. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, authorities say.

Blake Bivens is a pitcher for the Rays affiliate the Montgomery Biscuits. The team abruptly canceled their Tuesday night game after hearing the news.

The team sent out a social media announcement that provided limited details other than that it had experienced “a tragic event within the Biscuits family.”

Tonight's doubleheader has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/QjhbQ0unPP — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) August 27, 2019

Authorities earlier in the day indicated that Bernard may be related to victims in the triple murder.

The team asked for privacy and said it will provide “an update when it’s appropriate.”

Their opponent, the Chatanooga Lookouts, sent out a tweet as well saying “Our thoughts are with the entire Tampa Bay Rays and Montgomery Biscuits organizations.”

Tonight's doubleheader has been CANCELLED.



The Chattanooga Lookouts and the Montgomery Biscuits have announced that due to a tragic event within the Biscuits family the Lookouts are cancelling tonight’s games. pic.twitter.com/xZ58AfaVGY — Chattanooga Lookouts (@ChattLookouts) August 27, 2019

The Durham Bulls are the Triple-A affiliate for the Tampa Bay Rays.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now