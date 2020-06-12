Teacher had sexual relations with student during summer break, officials say

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre High School teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual battery on a minor.
Meghan Mary Rodriguez, 37, is accused of having sex with one of her students at the school during summer break, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.
The student said he and Rodriguez exchanged text messages and communicated through Instagram leading up to the sexual encounter, deputies say.
She is being held in the Santa Rosa County Jail with no bond.
