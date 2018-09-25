Teacher's aide caught on camera abusing special needs student, deputies say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Derek Simpson. (Courtesy of WFLA)

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) - A Florida school employee is facing charges, accused of abusing a nonverbal special needs student on a school bus.

An arrest report says the incidents happened Sept. 18 and Sept. 20.

Pasco County deputies say 35-year-old Derek Simpson was caught on a school bus camera pushing a restrained student down by the back of the head several times.

The arrest report identifies Simpson as an ESC assistant instructor at Wesley Chapel High School. The victim is a special needs student with autism who is nonverbal and only speaks using sign language.

The student was restrained to the bus seat by a four-point harness when the incidents happened. At several points in the video, deputies say Simpson is seen putting all of his body weight on the victim and pushing his head down. The arrest report lists Simpson's weight as 258 pounds.

According to the arrest report, Simpson also restrained the victim's arms by the wrist and shoved his left elbow into the side of the victim's neck.

During the video, deputies say they saw Simpson put two hands on the back of the victim's head and push it down several times. The arrest report says the victim tried multiple times to remove Simpson's arms and started screaming.

The victim suffered injuries on his back from the incident, deputies say.

Authorities say Simpson has been taught the appropriate CPI restraints and holds. Simpson admitted to deputies the way he was restraining the student was not taught in the class, according to the arrest report.

Deputies arrested Simpson for child abuse and took him to the Land O' Lakes Jail.