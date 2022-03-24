WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WNCN) – A 13-year-old in Virginia was arrested more than a week after he robbed another child at knifepoint, the Prince William County Police Department said Wednesday.

The robbery happened on March 10 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Police responded to the Porter Traditional School in Woodbridge the following day after it was reported to school officials, a news release said.

Investigators learned that the victim, a 12-year-old boy, was playing basketball outside on school property when another boy approached him. The suspect took the victim’s jacket and then brandished a knife when the victim tried to get it back, police said.

The suspect then rode away on a bicycle.

The incident was reported to the school the next morning. Police then got involved. Officers identified the suspect as a 13-year-old boy, who was arrested on Monday, police said. He was charged with robbery.