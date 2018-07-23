Teen believed to be abducted after her car is found on fire in Virginia

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Megan Lorraine Metzger in a photo from WAVY-TV

PAMPLIN CITY, Va. (WAVY) - Virginia State Police on Thursday issued an alert for a missing 19-year-old Pamplin City woman who is believed to have been abducted

Megan Lorraine Metzger was last seen on July 17 and may be in need of medical attention. State police say they are working with her family and friends to figure out exactly where she was last seen.

On Thursday, officers in Westmoreland County were told to be on the lookout for a suspect in a white 2004 Mazda sedan in connection to Metzger's disappearance.

They believed the suspect was headed to that area.

The vehicle was later found in King George and had been set on fire. Juan Benavidez II, 19, has been arrested and charged with felony arson of a vehicle.

Troopers say he and Metzger know each other and the car found belonged to Metzger.

Metzger is described as a 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She also has a five-inch scar on her right arm.

Anyone with information about Megan Meztger or Benavidez or recalls seeing a white, 2004 Mazda 4-door sedan in Spotsylvania, King George or Westmoreland Counties is encouraged to call 911 or Westmoreland County Master Detective Jones at 804-493-8066 or Virginia State Police in reference to this missing person case at 804-553-3445