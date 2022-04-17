NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting inside a 7-Eleven store earlier this month.

Police said the teenager has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm. He is being held at the Norfolk Detention Home, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. April 5 inside a 7-Eleven in the 3800 block of Granby Street in Norfolk.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot in the head.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested following a Norfolk police investigation.

Police did not release the teenager’s identity or other details about the shooting.