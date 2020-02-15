Police: Teen wore ankle bracelet, left wallet behind at scene of attempted car break-ins

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old high school student pleaded guilty to trying to break into cars in Tennessee.

The teen left clues at the crime scene that helped detectives find him quickly.

On the morning of Feb. 1, a doorbell camera captured a crime in progress in an upscale Nolensville, Tennessee neighborhood.

According to Nolensville police, that’s where 18-year-old Teron Spain and another man jumped out of a moving car and begin pulling door handles.

The doors are locked, so Spain runs back to the waiting car.

On the way, he drops his cell phone and his wallet. Video shows the 18-year-old picking up his phone, but leaving behind his wallet in the street.

Hours later, the homeowner finds that wallet and called detectives.

Detective Stephen Hale said tracking him from there was not difficult.

Once they have the wallet, police know they are looking for Teron Spain. They find him at John Overton High School in Nashville where he is a student.

When detectives encounter the student, he said nothing.

“I asked him if he had any knowledge of any type of attempted break-ins to vehicles in Nolensville. He said I was making him nervous, and he requested a lawyer,” Hale said.

Police believe Spain is their suspect, but they needed more.

That’s when detectives notice the 18-year-old is wearing an electronic ankle monitor from an undisclosed incident when he was a minor.

Using the ankle monitor technology, it was relatively easy for detectives to track Spain on the street where the attempted car burglaries took place.

Police confirmed the times that Spain was in the neighborhood were consistent on both his ankle bracelet and neighborhood license plate recognition cameras that document Spain’s get-a-way car both entering and exiting the community.

These time coordinates are also verified by the doorbell camera that showed Spain and a still-unidentified man attempting to break into cars.

Police said Spain was in Williamson County Court on Wednesday. They said he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted theft from a motorized vehicle.

Investigators said he was sentenced to two years probation.

Officers also credit the homeowner for not only finding the wallet, but also keeping the car doors locked, thus prompting the men to move on.

Police said they are working to identify the car and the two other suspects

If you have any information, contact the Nolensville Police Department at 615-776- 3640.

