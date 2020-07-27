Teen charged after toddler dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — In Aiken County, a toddler is dead after police say he somehow got a gun and shot himself in the chest.

Zaylan Paige

The incident happened Saturday around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Gentle Bend Court in Graniteville. Jamarious Rogers, 2, died at a nearby hospital.

According to arrest warrants, Paige was the owner of the gun that was used.

That night, 18-year-old Zaylan Paige was arrested.

The arrest warrant says Paige tried to hide the gun in the woods in the Sage Creek neighborhood.

Paige was also charged with obstruction of justice and has since bonded out of jail.

