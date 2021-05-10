Teen charged in chain-reaction crash that killed dad, injured 8 others

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a three-car collision in Powhatan County Sunday night. Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. near the 4700 block of Anderson Highway.

Virginia State Police have identified the person killed as Michael Lloyd Eggleston, 58.

Friends say Eggleston was driving home with his 14-year-old son when his vehicle was hit in front of his home along Anderson Highway. Eggleston died on the way to the hospital and his son remains in the hospital. Family friends told WRIC he was in surgery as of Monday morning.

According to VSP, their investigation revealed that a sedan was heading west on Route 60 when it slowed down to make a left turn. A 2012 Ford Fusion also heading west struck the sedan from the rear. The sedan was then struck by an eastbound F-150.

The truck and the sedan ran off the road to the right side of the eastbound lanes and struck trees. The Fusion, driven by 19-year-old Angelia Brooks, of Powhatan, ran off the road to the right and spun.

All seven occupants of the F-150 reported non-life threatening injuries, VSP said.

Brooks did not report any injuries and has been charged with reckless driving.

Route 60 was shut down for several hours causing major traffic delays. Sources told WRIC some victims were airlifted to local hospitals.