Teen charged in connection with murder of SC teacher

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) – Orangeburg County deputies arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in December.

“This individual was taken into custody at an Orangeburg apartment complex today by members of my team and those of the U.S. Marshals,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’ve investigated this senseless shooting since moment one.”

The 16-year-old male was taken into custody on March 23. He was charged with murder. This is the second arrest made in connection with the shooting death of 49-year-old Karl Williams, who was a popular school teacher in Orangeburg County.

On Dec. 14, 2020, deputies responded to a shooting call at a residence on Myers Road. They found Williams “laying on the floor inside of the doorway unresponsive and appeared to have been struck in the torso by gunfire,” the report states.

On Jan. 25, 18-year-old Aloysius Green Jr. was arrested in connection with the shooting and also charged with murder.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Calik Guinyard, is being held in Florida on separate charges. Guinyard will eventually be extradited and charged in South Carolina.

The 16-year-old will go before a Family Court Judge at a later date for a probable cause hearing.

