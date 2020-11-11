Teen gets 128 years in prison after man killed, wife injured in point-blank shooting in home invasion

LOUISA, Va. (AP/WFXR) – A 17-year-old convicted of slaying an 82-year-old Virginia man and wounding his 73-year-old wife during a robbery has been sentenced to 128 years in prison.

The Louisa County Commonwealth’s attorney’s office didn’t name the convicted murderer Tuesday when his sentencing was announced on charges of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and robbery.

Officials cited a policy prohibiting the release of juvenile offenders’ names.

Prosecutors alleged the defendant shot Roger and Nancy Payne at point-blank range with a sawed-off shotgun in November 2019 in an attempt to steal money from them.

The married couple’s vehicle was reported missing and later found, along with the then-16-year-old suspect, in Nelson County.

Authorities said the defendant had previously scouted the victims’ house.