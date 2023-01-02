CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials.

An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the suspect is an 18-year-old man. The person’s name has not been released.

After the shooting, police said officers gave medical aid to the man and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The officer was not injured.

Conway police did not alert media outlets about the shooting, but instead posted about the shooting Friday morning on Facebook. The post includes a one-minute video from Police Chief Dale Long.

Police believed the community was safe and there are no other people believed to be involved, Long said in the video.

No other details were immediately available.