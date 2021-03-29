Teen killed in hit-and-run crash; deputies search for pickup truck that fled

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a truck believed to be involved in a deadly Saturday night hit-and-run crash in Anderson County.

The crash happened shortly after 10:00pm on Highway 24 near Airport Road.

One vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Josephine Ann Nunn of Townville, was headed westbound on Highway 24 when it was struck by another vehicle. Nunn’s vehicle then ran off of the road and struck a concrete barrier. Nunn died at the scene.

“It’s almost too much to bare at times. You think about her friends, her family those who are closest to her. And just the sudden and tragedy nature of this situation, it breaks your heart,” said Amy Jennings, Assistant Principal at Pendleton High School. “It’s devastating, and heartbreaking. I mean there’s so much that goes through your mind. It’s a small community and we just recently suffered another lost of another young person,” Jennings said.

Jennings flipped through an old yearbook from last year, reminiscing on her former student while holding back tears.

The other vehicle drove away from the crash scene.

“I don’t know why they won’t come up front. I don’t see how someone can live with that you know, knowing they purposely ran someone off the road,” said Kylee Gall, Nunn’s best friend. “He or she knows that they wreck her. They should know now that she’s not here anymore. I don’t know if they’re ever going to turn themselves in,” she said.

Gall has been Josy’s friend since the fifth grade. Now she’s left with memories, and a need for answers.

“Our conversations and our car jams, I’ll never forget them. That’s the only person I could ever jam out with in a car. Like everyone else, it’s not the same. You know. Josy’s energy matches my energy. We’re like the same person,” Gall said.

The two cheered together their senior year. Josy’s former cheer coach said she will always remember those memories.



“She’s one of the ones that you wish wouldn’t graduate. And that you can keep at school. I just can’t get her sweet little face out of my head,” said DeAnne Burdette, Nunn’s former Cheer Coach at Pendleton High. “Once you become one of my cheerleaders, you are my family, and I follow you, even after you leave school, and keep up with you, and their like one of my daughters,” she said.

Nunn’s former teacher of four years said she was a beckon of light for everyone.

“She was a good person. She had common sense and she always smiled, and I think she did light up a room. She was a difference in a classroom,” said Wendy Brown, Nunn’s homeroom teacher, at Pendleton High School.

Gall said Nunn was full of humor.

“She’s very loving. I think everyone remembers her as being funny. We would hang out with a bunch of people here, and every time she would have something funny to say,” Gall said.

Gall also said Nunn cherished life. In fact, that was one of the last conversations they had after recently losing another classmate.

“The last time I talked to her was when Jack Hunt the other student from here, passed away. And she was telling me how she went to his funeral, Gall said. “She was talking about how she went to his funeral and how luckily she is to be alive and how the good ones have to go. Talking about how sad it was. She don’t wish that on anybody,” she said.

“We just talked about live everyday to the fullest and stuff because you never know when you’re last day is going to be,” Gall said.

While Nunn’s life ended too soon, her loved ones are holding on to her memory, while hoping someone comes forward.

(From: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

“I feel like that would relieve a lot of stress off her parents, because that’s what they need,” Gall said.

“Well I would like to just say if there’s anybody out there that saw anything, or knows anything, if they would please come forward. I just feel like that would allow the family to have a little bit of closure. Just not really knowing what happened. Her boyfriend witnessed the accident, so I feel like it would be closure for him also,” Burdette said.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle is believed to be a 2009 to 2019 black Dodge four-door truck with silver accents.

The truck may have damaged to the front or driver’s side, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office released a photo, above, of the pickup truck.

The Anderson Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or crash is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

According to the McDougald Funeral & Cremation Services, the family will receive friends Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 pm at Oakdale Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Oakdale Baptist Church with Dr. David Blizzard officiating.