Teen pleads guilty to murder in 2019 shooting after ‘smoking a doobie’ joke

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager has pleaded guilty to the murder of an employee at Croc’s 19th Street Bistro at the Oceanfront back in 2019.

Cameron Barclift admitted to shooting and killing 23-year-old Cole Stuart Grant on May 8, 2019, around 11 p.m. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barclift was 16 at the time of the shooting, police said. He was charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and tried as an adult.

Barclift faces a maximum of 43 years in prison for the shooting.

His lawyers reached a plea agreement with prosecutors to not give a sentence above the middle of the sentencing guidelines. The defense’s team estimates that means no more then 17 years for Barclift.

The judge has not accepted the agreement yet. It’ll go under review and be finalized at the next hearing.

According to court documents, around 11 p.m. on May 8, 2019 a Virginia Beach police officer was approached by two witnesses saying their friend had just been shot by a group of teens.

Then-16-year-old Barclift immediately admitted to firing the shot at a truck as it left the Croc’s parking lot.

The gunshot hit 23-year-old Grant in the head. Grant was pronounced dead just minutes later.

According to the documents, the driver of the truck told police he was giving friends a ride home after work.

As they drove past the teens, said they smelled marijuana and one of the passengers yelled out jokingly “hey stop smoking a doobie.” It was a joke because everyone in the car also smoked marijuana, the driver said.

That’s when Barclift fired the single, fatal shot.

Barclift will be back in court Aug. 3 for sentencing.