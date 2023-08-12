ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WNCN) — A teenager was caught in the propeller of a boat after it collided with another more than 10 miles off the Florida coast Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 14-year-old boy was seriously injured after he fell from one boat during the collision, a U.S. Coast Guard news release said.

The boy’s arm was injured by the propeller with him suffering cuts during the incident, officials said.

The two boats collided 13 miles northwest of Egmont Key, Florida, or about 15 miles off of St. Pete Beach

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg crews were sent to the scene where they treated the boy.

He was then taken by boat to EMS at Merry Pier to receive more intensive medical care, officials said.

Coast Guard officials said good Samaritans helped them locate the crash scene.

“The situation was very unfortunate but had the best potential outcome. It is incredibly important for mariners to keep a proper lookout when running their vessel regardless of location,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Jennings, Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg, said in the news release.