Teen standing on sidewalk killed after 2 cars crash, crush her against tree

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old girl has passed away after a Ford Mustang struck her while she was standing on the sidewalk in St. Petersburg.

According to police, as both the Ford and a Jeep Patriot approached 3rd Avenue North around 4:45 p.m., the Ford turned left from the center lane and struck the Jeep in the eastern curb lane.

As the cars collided, the Ford Mustang drove onto the sidewalk and hit Liamar Matos-Gonzalez, 17.

Matos-Gonzalez was pushed into a tree and was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials did not say if either of the drivers is facing charges.

This crash is still under investigation.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now