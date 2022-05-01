GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died in a car crash Sunday morning in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:28 a.m. on Augusta Road.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Kia SUV was driving north on Augusta Road and a driver of a 2002 Honda Civic was driving south.

The driver of the Honda Civic traveled left of the center of the road and hit the driver of the Kia SUV head-on, SCHP said.

The driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 17-year-old Seth Allen Smith.