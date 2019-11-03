Teens vandalized woman’s car with eggs, flour, ketchup, motor oil, police say

(From left to right) Devyn Reynolds, Alexandra Wagner, Hailey Wilson and Abigail Sheehan. WJTV photos

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Four teens were arrested by the Oxford Police Department for vandalizing a woman’s vehicle, officials say.

The police department received a report from a woman about a vehicle with tomato sauce poured all over it on October 16.

According to the Oxford Police Department, two days later, the same woman called police and said that her vehicle had been vandalized again.

This time there were eggs, flour, ketchup, and motor oil on her vehicle, police said.

Officers went to Walmart to review video footage and saw three of the suspects buying those same items before the second incident. There was over $1,000 worth of repairs required to the woman’s vehicle.

Investigators said they identified the 19-year-old suspects as Devyn Reynolds of Biloxi, Abigail Sheehan of Scituate, Mass., Alexandra Wagner of Frisco, Texas and Hailey Wilson of McKinney, Texas.

All four were arrested and booked at the Lafayette County Police Department.

Their bond was set $1,000 each.

