WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WNCN) – A temporary teacher in Virginia was arrested Friday for hitting an 8-year-old student who spat at them, police said Monday.

The incident happened Thursday at Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia. Child Protective Services was called to the school Friday to investigate a report of an assault by a teacher on a student, Prince William County police said in a news release.

Investigators learned that an 8-year-old boy was in the class with a temporary teacher, later identified as 44-year-old Eman Mohammad Alkindi, and other staff members.

At one point, the boy became upset and spat at Alkindi, police said.

Alkindi then approached the 8-year-old and smacked him in the face before leaving the classroom. Other staff members who were there reported it to school administrators, who then reported it to authorities, the release said.

Alkindi was charged Friday with assault and battery and released on a court summons.