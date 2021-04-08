Tennessee allowing permitless handgun carry for anyone over 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee has signed a bill to allow Tennesseans 21 and older to carry a handgun without a carry permit.

The governor announced that he signed the permitless carry bill Thursday afternoon.

“I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their #2A rights,” Lee said in a tweet. “Thank you members of the General Assembly and @NRA for helping get this done.”

The bill was backed by Lee, who listed constitutional carry as one of his priorities for this year.

Some law enforcement organizations, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, opposed the legislation.

The new law will take effect July 1.