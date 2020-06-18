Tennessee attorney accused of forcing female clients to pay fees with sex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee attorney has been arrested and indicted on multiple rape charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI reported an investigation by special agents resulted in the arrest of 49-year-old David Whelan.
Agents began investigating allegations the Murfreesboro, Tennessee attorney attempted to get a client to provide sexual activity in lieu of payment, according to the TBI.
Investigators determined Whelan forced or coerced female clients into sex as a way to re-pay their attorney fees.
Whelan was indicted Monday on four counts of rape by fraud, four counts of rape by coercion and one count of promoting prostitution. He was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
