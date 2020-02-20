SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday night for a missing toddler out of Sullivan County.
The TBI asking for the public’s help in locating 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.
According to the TBI, Evelyn Boswell was reportedly last seen on December 26, 2019. She was not reported as a missing child until February 18.
Evelyn was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.
If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
LATEST STORIES
- Tennessee authorities issues AMBER Alert for 15-month-old out of Sullivan County
- Digital Deep Dive: What’s behind the timing of yellow lights?
- Raleigh woman’s GOP purse design makes it to the Grammy Awards
- Man shot, seriously injured at Durham intersection, police say
- Tennessee man threw child across parking lot during fight with girlfriend, witness says
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now