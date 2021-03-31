Tennessee deputies hospitalized after exposure to ‘powerful synthetic opioid’

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Tipton County deputies were rushed to a hospital after they were exposed to a “powerful synthetic opioid analgesic” during an arrest Tuesday night, according to investigators.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies responded to Walton Loop in Covington around 9 p.m. for a report of an unconscious woman. When the deputies arrived, they said they located the woman and administered Narcan to her.

When the woman regained consciousness, deputies said she became combative. During a struggle with her, one of the deputies was exposed to a “powerful synthetic opioid analgesic” and began to lose consciousness, so she was administered a dose of Narcan, the sheriff’s office said.

Another deputy began to experience symptoms of possible exposure, according to investigators. Both deputies were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital Tipton for treatment, where they were considered “stable.”

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said two children, ages 8 and 16, were at the location during the incident. One of the juveniles made the initial call to 911 about the unconscious woman, who has since been identified by investigators as Mallary Paige Ferguson, 33.

Ferguson was booked into the Tipton County jail on multiple charges, including drug possession, child endangerment and reckless endangerment. She is being held without bond.