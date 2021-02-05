Tennessee family mourns loss of 2nd son in 2 months

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tragedy has struck a Tennessee family again. This weekend, they will bury their second child in two months.

Kaitlyn, Jordan, Joel, Josiah, and Seth Tyree grew up in Smith County. The five siblings spent a lot of time going to church and playing music. But now, there are only three siblings left mourning their lost brothers.

Josiah Tyree said on Dec. 1, 25-year-old Joel passed away unexpectedly, leaving his family heartbroken. Then, exactly two months later, a crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Seth.

“We always loved each other. We was always brothers to the end,” said Josiah Tyree.

The crash happened Monday on Lebanon Highway, not far from the Tyree family’s home.

The crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol said Seth crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck. He was killed and other passengers in the vehicle were injured.

“To say this is a tragedy is an understatement. Dealing with one loss was bad enough and then two months to the day another loss of another brother has been so difficult,” Jared Gentry, Joel and Seth’s brother-in-law, said.

Right now, the family is in shock.

“I don’t think any of us has accepted or acknowledged the fact that this has happened yet,”‘ said David Dillehay, Seth’s uncle.

Family friends said the Tyree’s could also use some financial help, after having to plan and pay for two funerals in the last two months. If you’d like to donate to the family, click here for their GoFundMe page.

“I’m going to miss coming home and just not seeing them, you know? But thankful it’s not forever. I have a sure faith in Jesus Christ and I know once you’re born again and you trust Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal savior, they’re waiting for you on the other side,” Josiah said.

Seth’s funeral will be held on Saturday at a church in Carthage.