RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teacher and basketball coach at a Tennessee high school was arrested for purchasing meth.

Layce Colter was arrested Thursday afternoon following a sting operation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Colter is the head coach for the girl’s basketball team at Red Boiling Springs High School.

Authorities stopped her near a car in the parking lot of Red Boiling Springs High School Thursday after being made aware of the fact that she had been buying drugs earlier this week.

Colter was found with one gram of meth wrapped in a dollar bill.

She is now facing multiple charges, including purchasing drugs in a drug-free zone. She paid for the drugs through Cash App, officials said.

Colter has been employed as a teacher and coach for five years — including the last two years at her alma mater Red Boiling Springs. She has been suspended from all duties by the school until further notice.

The Red Boiling Springs girls’ basketball team played in the state qualifier game over the weekend against Van Buren High School. At this point, it is unclear who will fill in for Colter as head coach.

According to the Macon County Chronicle, Colter was hired in 2020 to coach both the junior high and high school teams.

During her playing days, Colter was the all-time leading scorer at Red Boiling Springs High School, before going on to play basketball in college at Cumberland University.

Colter has been booked into the Macon County Jail.