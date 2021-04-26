Tennessee KFC employee charged with assault after destroying kitchen over food preparation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An employee of a Hermitage KFC tore apart the kitchen and threw multiple heavy items at a co-worker because he was mad over how they were preparing the food, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a disturbance on the fast-food restaurant on Lebanon Pike near Andrew Jackson Parkway.

When officers arrived, they said they spoke with the manager who explained 20-year-old Kenneth Douglas, who works at the KFC, “became upset over how they were preparing the food” and started “tearing the kitchen apart and throwing stuff around.”

The police report alleges Douglas threw a metal rack and a fire extinguisher at another employee during the incident.

The estimated damage to the kitchen was more than $1,000, according to the manager.

Officers said they determined Douglas had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, so they drove across the street to Douglas’ apartment, where they said he saw them and tried to run. Police said they grabbed him and took him to the ground, as he nearly ran into the street.

Douglas was booked into the Metro jail Sunday night on multiple charges, including felony vandalism, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $7,500.

A booking photo for Douglas was not immediately released by law enforcement.