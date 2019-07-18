Tennessee man charged after deputies say he admitted to having sex with a dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) – A Tennessee man is charged with bestiality after investigators say he admitted to having sex with a dog.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Walker Loop on July 10 after witnesses said Montgomery Hays was having sex with their dog. According to the police report, responding deputies saw a large amount of dog hair on Hays’ face and clothes.

Investigators questioned Hays, who they say admitted to having sex with the dog.

According to the report, Hays told them he was on medicine “to try to help him not engage in these acts, but he believes his medicine is not strong enough.”

