Tennessee man who hid in Walgreens until closing, tunneled through drywall to steal opioids ID’d

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man who hid inside a Tennessee Walgreens store until closing to tunnel through the drywall of the pharmacy to steal opioids was identified.

According to a release from Franklin police, 27-year-old Austin Cornett is the pharmacy burglar. The release states that citizen tips led to identifying Cornett.

Courtesy: Franklin Police Department

Courtesy: Franklin Police Department

He is now wanted for burglary. Cornett was captured on video on May 18. In the video you can see he hid inside the Murfreesboro Road store until closing, tunneled into the pharmacy through the drywall and stole a large amount of opioid pain killers, according to police.

The release states Cornett may be hiding out in Campbell County. A cash reward is being offered to anyone who can help Franklin Detectives track him down.

If you see him, you’re encouraged to call 615-794-4000.