Tennessee man who lit up a joint in court explains why he did it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CNN) — A Tennessee man appeared before a judge in court on a drug charge — and he decided to make a statement by smoking marijuana in front of the judge.

As you can probably guess, the judge wasn’t happy.

“I was trying to think how to get it in without getting caught. Because I knew it was marijuana and had a smell to it,” said Spencer Boston, 20.

Boston was scheduled to go before a Wilson County judge on a simple marijuana possession charge.

“So I ended up taping it to my actual chest,” he said.

That set the state for what happened next.

This now-viral video shows Boston at the podium before the judge, pulling out the joint, lighting it up and puffing away as security moved to take him from the courtroom.

“I said we the people deserved better. Because it’s ridiculous,” Boston said he told the courtroom.

If you’re wondering if there was actually marijuana in the joint, Boston said there was.

“It was very good stuff. It smelled good. It smoked good,” he said.

Of course, pot is illegal in Tennessee and Boston now faces another possession charge.

Many view what he did in court as simply wrong.

“What happened in the courtroom the other day … disrespect is disrespect,” said Lt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Boston said he understands why some people are upset with him but he supports legalizing pot, and felt his marijuana charge wasn’t right.

“If I didn’t get caught with simple possession, I wouldn’t be there in the first place, do that and disrespecting them,” he said. “It was just a way to grab attention. And now I will do it right from there. I would never do something like that again.”

Boston did note that just one hour later in the very same courtroom deputies saved the life of a man with a dose of Narcan.

“I heard that. I heard there was an overdose in there. Really? That’s absolutely unbelievable,” he said.

Boston sees irony that a man almost died in the same courtroom from a likely overdose of opioids.

The man quickly recovered and walked away.

But the judge sent Boston to jail for smoking a joint.

Boston received 10 days behind bars for contempt of court.

He said it was worth it if what he did gets more people talking about legalizing marijuana.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now