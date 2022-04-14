NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who police said was out on bond for a 2019 murder charge was taken into custody Wednesday night after officers reportedly found meth, fentanyl, and guns in his vehicle.

According to a warrant, officials were conducting surveillance on the Hermitage Inn located at 4144 Lebanon Pike and observed Leroy Topp, 34, leave. Police then pulled over Topp for speeding along Hermitage Road. Topp’s car pulled into the parking lot of the Old Hickory Piggly Wiggly where officers allegedly saw latex gloves and a large leather bag. The vehicle was then searched.

(FILE) Leroy Topp was charged with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting in 2019. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

During the search, police said they found 413 Roxicodone pills, 136 grams of meth, and 1.26 pounds of fentanyl. Officials also reportedly recovered three semi-automatic handguns and $36,304 in U.S. currency inside the vehicle.

Metro police said Topp is a convicted felon out of Michigan for a 2006 murder charge and was out on bond for a 2019 first-degree murder charge that he was arrested by U.S. Marshals for in Fayetteville. In April of 2019, officials said Topp and Carlos Logan, 34, were in some type of altercation at a Shell gas station at 361 Harding Pike before Logan was fatally shot.

Topp was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and is not eligible for release.