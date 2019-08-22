Tennessee police: Dad beat young daughter because of dirty table

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man dragged his juvenile daughter by her hair and beat her in their Hermitage home because she did not clean correctly, a Metro police report alleges.

Douglas Wymer, 40, was charged Wednesday night with child abuse in connection to the incident in September of last year at the family’s home on Baton Rouge Drive.

Douglas Wymer (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to Metro police, Wymer was upset that his daughter did not clean the kitchen table properly, so he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her from the kitchen into the bathroom. He then punched and kicked the child repeatedly causing her injuries, officers said.

Police have not disclosed the age of the child involved.

Wymer was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of child abuse. His bond was set at $2,000.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now