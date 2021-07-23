Tennessee psychiatric patient attacked employee because he ‘wanted to shake things up’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former patient at a Nashville psychiatric hospital was arrested after investigators said he put an employee in a chokehold and knocked her to the ground, before her coworkers were able to come to her rescue.

A warrant states the attack happened Wednesday morning at the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Surveillance video from inside the hospital showed Taylor Graves watching the female employee for several minutes before he walked up behind her and put her in a chokehold, according to the police report.

Taylor Graves (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators said the victim fell to the ground, as employees pulled Graves away from her.

The victim was transported to TriStar Summit Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to the report.

The warrant states the director of Tennessee’s Department of Mental Health spoke with Graves days prior to the attack about other assaults he had committed and determined he was “willingly and knowingly committing these acts.”

Graves had been discharged from the hospital at the time of the attack, investigators said.

During an interview, detectives said Graves explained, “it was too quiet on this floor and I wanted to shake things up a bit.”

Graves, 31, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday evening on a charge of felony aggravated assault. His bond was set at $20,000.