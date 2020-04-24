Tennessee restaurants can open Monday, retail stores on Wednesday under governor’s plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many restaurants across Tennessee will be allowed to reopen as early as Monday at half capacity under a plan set to be unveiled Friday by Gov. Bill Lee.

Previewing his economic recovery plan Thursday evening, the governor said restaurants operating at 50-percent capacity, and following the guidance set forth by his office, would have the power to open on Monday, April 27.

He added retail stores would also be allowed to reopen at 50-percent capacity as early as Wednesday, April 29.

The governor’s plan would apply to 89 of the state’s 95 counties, excluding Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties, which will have their own strategies.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper unveiled his four-phase plan for reopening the city on Thursday morning.

Lee will release his detailed economic recovery plan for the state on Friday.

