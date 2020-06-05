Tennessee teaching assistants, bus driver charged in assault of student with special needs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee teaching assistant was charged with aggravated assault and two others were charged with child abuse after a nonverbal student with special needs was allegedly attacked on a school bus.

According to arrest reports, Knox County School bus 164 was stopped on Beaverwood Drive on Dec. 2, 2019, when teaching assistant Robert Wilson, 40, hit the 17-year-old student with his elbow and punched the student in the face. The student suffered a broken nose and a chipped tooth.

Wilson was charged with felony aggravated assault and failure to report child abuse.

Another teaching assistant, 38-year-old Elena Banks, was charged with failure to report child abuse. Arrest reports say Banks was sitting directly behind the student who was assaulted on the bus and did not report the assault to anyone.

Bus driver Jeannie Hurst, 55, was also charged with failure to report child abuse.

Wilson and Banks are scheduled to be arraigned on June 24. Hurst is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 8.

